Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
ACXIF traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90. Acciona has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $139.75.
About Acciona
