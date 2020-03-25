Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACXIF traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.25. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.90. Acciona has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $139.75.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA engages in the development and management of infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants; operates a 9,000 megawatt project; develops energy projects with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts for third parties; operates substations and transmission networks, as well as is involved in installation activities; markets electricity of renewable origin; and develops wind turbine-generators.

