Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 81,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,330. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.67. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 14.26%.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares in the company, valued at $898,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $115,802 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 279,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

