Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

AEHR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 81,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.67. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $68,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,546 shares of company stock worth $115,802 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 279,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the period. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

