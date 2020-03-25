Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Issues Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.63) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
LON:AEO traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The company had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. Aeorema Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65.
Aeorema Communications Company Profile
