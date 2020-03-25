Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Issues Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.63) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:AEO traded up GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 17.50 ($0.23). The company had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. Aeorema Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65.

Get Aeorema Communications alerts:

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.