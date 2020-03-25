AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.95.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,025,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,173. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

