AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $29.11. 6,025,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,324,173. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

