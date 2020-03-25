Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.85 ($135.87).

Shares of Airbus stock traded up €0.98 ($1.14) during trading on Monday, hitting €55.98 ($65.09). 5,917,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €107.85 and its 200-day moving average is €123.07. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

