Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Cormark

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AD. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$18.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Alaris Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alaris Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.71.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

AD traded down C$1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.25. 732,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.18. Alaris Royalty has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$23.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Alaris Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 168.37%.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.