Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Wedbush currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

ALNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of ALNA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. 135,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $7.31.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNA. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

