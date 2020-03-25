Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Alliance Mining Corp (CVE:ALM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 109450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57,958.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $721,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

About Alliance Mining (CVE:ALM)

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising 4 non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

