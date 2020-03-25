Almeela (KZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $347,564.27

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $347,564.27 and $422.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Almeela has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Almeela token can currently be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.43 or 0.01783830 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014932 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Almeela Profile

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken . Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Almeela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

