Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.90.

ALA stock traded up C$1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,079,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,666. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.43.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.3799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

