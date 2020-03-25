Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$42.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$46.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.29.

Shares of AIF traded up C$1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 80,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.80. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$24.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.18.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.8724573 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

