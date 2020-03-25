Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AWCMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alumina in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Alumina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alumina has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:AWCMY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.85. 52,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.66. Alumina has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

