Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Alumina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alumina from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Alumina from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Alumina alerts:

AWCMY traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.