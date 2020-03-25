Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AMAL has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 191,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.52. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 310,700 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 274,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.