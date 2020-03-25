Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.75.

AMAL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 191,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,811. The stock has a market cap of $288.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.52. Amalgamated Bank has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

