Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ AMAL traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 191,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $288.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.52.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 274,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares during the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

