AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.31.

AMC stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,161,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,492. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a market cap of $332.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

