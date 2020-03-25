AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised AmeriServ Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

AmeriServ Financial stock remained flat at $$2.56 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. AmeriServ Financial has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.30.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 9.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmeriServ Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.53% of AmeriServ Financial worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

