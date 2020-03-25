AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmeriServ Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get AmeriServ Financial alerts:

ASRV remained flat at $$2.56 during midday trading on Friday. 27,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10. AmeriServ Financial has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $4.30.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmeriServ Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.53% of AmeriServ Financial worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for AmeriServ Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriServ Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.