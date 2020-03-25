AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of AmeriServ Financial stock remained flat at $$2.56 on Friday. 27,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmeriServ Financial has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.36.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmeriServ Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.53% of AmeriServ Financial worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

AmeriServ Financial Company Profile

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

