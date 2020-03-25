Analysts Anticipate Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will post sales of $57.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.96 million and the highest is $58.62 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $59.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $240.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.10 million to $245.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $252.09 million, with estimates ranging from $249.41 million to $254.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

BFS traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $594.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 964,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,897,000 after buying an additional 27,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,305,000 after buying an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,288,000. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

