Analysts Set Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) PT at $96.57

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.55. 7,893,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,801,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prologis has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.19.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Prologis by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.