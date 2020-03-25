Analysts Set Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Target Price at $17.50

Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 60,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 319,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $3,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 816,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $315.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.35. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $20.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.