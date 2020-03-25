Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.72.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

AAOI stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The company had a trading volume of 842,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

