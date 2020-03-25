ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €21.30 ($24.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.59 ($22.78).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

