Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) rose 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89, approximately 10,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,249,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.02 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

