ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.41

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$29.41 and last traded at C$30.84, with a volume of 236028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.50 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$48.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.42.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

