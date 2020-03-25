aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.48). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($2.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.36) to ($6.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 127,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,587. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.09. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 254,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,016,000.00. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

