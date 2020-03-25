Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading 4.9% Higher

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.85, 13,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 620,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $177.92 million, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Also, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,000 shares of company stock worth $183,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 804,833 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 961,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 324,471 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 186,584 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 264,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

