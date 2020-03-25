BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.37 Million

Analysts expect that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will post $218.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $216.90 million and the highest is $220.32 million. BankUnited posted sales of $227.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $878.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $837.00 million to $909.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $906.26 million, with estimates ranging from $859.20 million to $960.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

Shares of BKU stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $42,690,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

