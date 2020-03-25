BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. BankUnited reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BankUnited by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,347,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,949,000 after buying an additional 224,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,823,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,774,000 after buying an additional 1,348,131 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,981,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after buying an additional 378,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,649,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,878,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 833.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,382,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,273 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. 1,314,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,344. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

