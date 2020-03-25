Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 3,971 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 566,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

BNED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $502.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

