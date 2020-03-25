Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.69, approximately 3,971 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 566,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
BNED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 454,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,818 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.
Featured Article: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.