Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $27,090.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267,090.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 419. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $239,440.00 and a 12 month high of $347,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $388.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $314,038.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323,687.29.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2,714.34 EPS for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $65.37 billion during the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

