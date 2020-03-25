Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BRK.A traded up $27,090.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267,090.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 419. The stock has a market cap of $388.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $314,038.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323,687.29. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $239,440.00 and a twelve month high of $347,400.00.

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2,714.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.37 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.98%.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.