Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.A traded up $27,090.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $267,090.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 419. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $239,440.00 and a 12 month high of $347,400.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $314,038.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2,714.34 EPS for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 billion during the quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

