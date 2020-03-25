Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of BRK.A stock traded up $27,090.00 on Friday, reaching $267,090.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 419. The stock has a market cap of $388.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.86. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $239,440.00 and a 1 year high of $347,400.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314,038.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323,687.29.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2,714.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.37 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 31.98%.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

