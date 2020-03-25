Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Insider Brian A. Tilzer Sells 916 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BBY traded up $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.20. 3,909,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,832,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 233,613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 115,418 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Best Buy by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,120 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 249,268 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. Loop Capital raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

