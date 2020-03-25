BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 13.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDSI. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $251,267.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,631.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 554,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,978 shares of company stock worth $993,980. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 843,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $313.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.46. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

