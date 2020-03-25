BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. BioTelemetry posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.02. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after buying an additional 145,371 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 78,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

