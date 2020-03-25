Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their market perform rating on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $0.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.80 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $0.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Bombardier from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. 733,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,354. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

