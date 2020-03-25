Bounty0x (BNTY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $102,312.05

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market cap of $102,312.05 and $236.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Bit-Z and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.20 or 0.02631688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185610 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 72.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bounty0x’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, Bit-Z, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

