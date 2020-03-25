Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$190.00 at Cormark

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$235.00 to C$190.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$245.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$208.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$225.00 to C$190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$250.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$196.43.
Shares of BYD traded up C$18.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$149.75. 169,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,953. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 39.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.65. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$125.01 and a 12-month high of C$231.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$204.75.
See Also: What are retained earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.