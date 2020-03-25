Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.05

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.10, with a volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.36.

Briacell Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:BCT)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

