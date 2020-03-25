Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgford Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

BRID stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 5,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,138. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. Bridgford Foods has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bridgford Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

