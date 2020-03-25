Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgford Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.
BRID stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 5,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,138. The firm has a market cap of $148.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79. Bridgford Foods has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
