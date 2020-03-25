Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Downgraded by TheStreet

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bridgford Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.
NASDAQ BRID traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Bridgford Foods has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $148.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.10.
Bridgford Foods Company Profile
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
