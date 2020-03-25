Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Downgraded by TheStreet

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bridgford Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

NASDAQ BRID traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. Bridgford Foods has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $148.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

