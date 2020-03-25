Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgford Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRID traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.10. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

