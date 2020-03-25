Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgford Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ BRID traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.10. Bridgford Foods has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $38.00.
About Bridgford Foods
Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. It primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.
Further Reading: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgford Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgford Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.