Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading Up 37.1%

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were up 37.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $14.56, approximately 185,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,628,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. OTR Global raised Brinker International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $348.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,320.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes acquired 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,309,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 213,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 84,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

