Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an equal weight rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.08.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.24. 16,481,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,976,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.